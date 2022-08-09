Readers’ Choice voting to start

When you are looking for the best pizza or auto repair shop or dentist, you do some research. You check out ads, you check online, you ask friends. The Woodford County Journal’s Readers’ Choice contest is another resource that you have.

Readers’ Choice offers our readers the opportunity to pick their favorites in 102 categories. It also offers the community a chance to discover (or rediscover) restaurants, services and shopping opportunities. Last years’ Readers’ Choice contest garnered 27,343 total votes.

Readers began nominating their favorites on July 12, with the top five moving onto the voting round. Voting starts Tuesday, Aug. 16 and goes through Thursday, Sept. 1. People can vote once per day for their favorites in each category at woodcojo.com.

It’s a great bragging point and something the businesses should be rightfully proud of. It is not only a testament of how passionate their current customers are to their brand, but it is also a great opportunity to them to introduce themselves to news customers.

The winners will be published in the Woodford County Journal on Sept. 22 and the Woodford Star on Sept. 24.

For businesses interested in more details on Reader’s Choice contact Wendi Adair at wadair@pantagraph.com or 309-467-3314, Ext. 202.