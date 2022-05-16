 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RBLW blasts Midland

Only four and a half innings were needed for Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn to subdue Tri-County Conference foe Midland on May 10 by a 14-0 score at Bill Zeman Field. It was shortened by the 10-run rule.

In other action, the Rockets surprised Eureka 8-5 Friday at BZF.

Midland/RBLW

A six-run first frame sent the co-op on their way. Nolan Hunter, Tim Kennell and Chase Martin each had two hits, while Hunter and Martin drove in three runs apiece. RBLW (14-11, 7-7) outhit the Timberwolves 12 to three.

Luke Sauder moved to 4-1 with the decision.

Eureka/RBLW

The hosts plated three in the fourth to break a three-all tie and grab a lasting lead. Hunter was the offensive stalwart with three hits and two runs batted in.

Martin (4-3) got the win, while Sauder finished up for the save.

BZF will serve as a regional host. RBLW returns to action this afternoon at 4:30 p.m. against either Dwight or Ridgeview. The title game is Saturday at 11 a.m. with Le Roy as the probable opponent.

Notes: Marquette (25-3, 12-2) claimed league honors after they swept two from Henry on Saturday at Masinelli Field in Ottawa by scores of 11-5 and 15-0 (in four), respectively. The Crusaders have won the last six Tri-County Conference crowns. Putnam County (23-8, 11-3) was second followed by Seneca, while the co-op tied for fourth with the Mallards.

