RBJH records two road decisions

Roanoke-Benson Junior High collected a pair of wins in enemy territory this past week. They opened Thursday with a 14-3 triumph over Flanagan in a contest stopped after six innings because of the 10-run rule. The guests plated four in the top of the fourth to extend their lead to 8-0. Christian Smith provided three hits and three runs batted in, while Dierks Knepp added two hits. Dax Hunter and Grayson Martin drove in two runs apiece. Carter Alford struck out six over three frames on the hill to get the win. The Rockets rallied from a 7-1 deficit to defeat Lexington 14-9 on Friday at Keller Park. A seven-run fourth put RBJH on top for the first time at 10-8. Sawyer Harms had three hits and three RBIs, while Smith (two hits) and Hunter (two RBIs) were other contributors. Evan Reifsteck picked up the win in relief.