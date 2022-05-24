RBHS honors students

ROANOKE-Gary Beenders, Commander, Roanoke American Legion, presented the American Legion Citizenship Awards.

Each year one male and one female is selected from the senior class to receive the American Legion Citizenship Award. The recipients are selected by the faculty. Qualities that are emphasized in the selection process are: Honor, Leadership, Patriotism, Scholarship and Service.

The recipients for this year's American Legion Citizenship Awards were Frances Heckman and Braden Clark.

Each year the communities of Roanoke and Benson support the graduates of RBHS through scholarships. These scholarships represent the commitment that this community has to the success of the RBHS students.

The first scholarship to be presented is the William J. Zeman memorial scholarship. The William J. Zeman Scholarship was created by past baseball players of coach Zeman and made possible by the generous contributions of those players and local businesses. This $500 scholarship is awarded to a student/athlete who exhibits the standards and ideals set by Coach Zeman. This year’s recipient of the Bill Zeman Scholarship was Chase Martin.

The Darrel A. Sutter Scholarship Award recognizes a graduating senior from Roanoke-Benson High School who has taken a positive and active role in their personal and academic development. Recipients of the award personify the ideals promoted by Darrel Sutter during his tenure as a teacher at Roanoke-Benson High School. The committee awarded the $500 Darrel Sutter Scholarship to Lily Sauder.

The Tessier family scholarship came about through the efforts of Wayne and Janice Tessier’s children. They were always wondering what to give Wayne and Janice for birthdays and Christmas and came up with the idea to fund a scholarship in their name as a gift. Now, the scholarship is funded annually through gifts from family to Wayne and Janice. The criteria to be awarded this scholarship are broad. The students must have shown academic success, be involved in extracurricular activities at the school and in the community (either working or volunteering) and be enrolled in a college. After applications are submitted there is an initial review by the R-B staff and successful candidate applications are then forwarded to the Tessier’s for a final choice. The Tessier family would like to thank all of the students that applied for the scholarship. The recipient of the $1000 Tessier Family Scholarship is Kyla Haskett.

The Spc. Phillip J. Pannier Memorial Scholarship was established in 2008 after the death of Phillip in Iraq. Due to the generosity of the community his family decided to establish this scholarship for a senior who most fits the criteria that was decided on by the family. The student must be planning on going to a 2 or 4 year college or even a trade school. This year’s recipient of the $500 Spc. Phillip J. Pannier Memorial Scholarship is Cole Gillson.

The Goodfield State Bank sponsored an essay contest along with the Community Bankers Association of Illinois.

One of the essay winners was from Roanoke-Benson High School and will be awarded a one-time $500 scholarship from Goodfield State Bank.

The scholarship was presented by Erika Unzicker, Branch Manager of the Goodfield State Bank - Roanoke.

The recipient of the Goodfield State Bank, Community Bankers Association Scholarship is Porter Hoffman.

The Roanoke-Benson FFA Alumni was formed to support the Roanoke-Benson FFA members in their pursuit of agricultural education. Graduating seniors can apply for a $500 scholarship, awarded based on FFA involvement, academic success, and future plans. This year, they had two recipients, Colton Peterson and Natalie Hodel

The recipient of the $1000 Roanoke-Benson Education Association scholarship is a high school senior who is planning on attending a college or university with the goal of entering the education field. This years recipient is Renner Thompson

Each year the State names students as Illinois State Scholars. These are this years’ recepients: Brooke Crumrine, Charles Remmers, Lily Sauder and Wyeth Thompson.

Each year a number of our seniors are named to the Tri-County Conference all-academic team. This years seniors were: Riley Beer, Braden Clark, Brooke Crumrine, Alaina Hartter, Frances Heckman, McKinze Kearfott, Kylar Kennell, Chase Martin, Charles Remmers, Lily Sauder and Wyeth Thompson.

Each year the head coaches select the recipient of the Richard Broers award. The criteria includes, excels in the sport she/he participates in, supports the total athletic program and conducts themself in a sportsmanlike manner on and off of the field, remembering that she/he represents R-B. The recipient of the Richard Broers athletic award is Frances Heckman.

