RBHS Homecoming Week was a Blast

The RBHS Homecoming celebration was rocket-fueled this year. All week, students were fired up to celebrate and compete. Rocket spirit was on full display throughout the dress up days, the “Coin Wars,” the soccer and volleyball games, the bonfire, the Homecoming assembly, and the dance and the coronation of our Homecoming royalty. Student Council works hard to plan and pull off Homecoming Week, so our many thanks to all StuCo members, including faculty advisors Mrs. Jordan Daubs and Mr. Nathaniel Foote and co-presidents Brock Magnuson and Reese Sauder.

Dress up days were so much fun, as the majority of students got involved in the goofiness, along with most faculty members. Monday was “Beach” day, highlighted by the group of senior boys set up at lunch like they were really on the beach, replete with folding chairs, coolers, sunscreen and shades. Tuesday was “Adam Sandler” day, which brought out all sorts of comfy, baggy clothes. I had to double-take when I was sure I saw Happy Gilmore strolling down the hallway. Wednesday was “Western” day, so the flannel shirts, cowboy hats, and boots were flying, along with a shiny belt buckle or two. Thursday was “Anything but a backpack” day, and students got so creative with how to lug around their stuff. Students’ alternatives to backpacks included an entire locker on wheels, a Fisher-Price car, a chainsaw case, guitar cases, a traffic cone, animal carriers, a tire, toolboxes, baby carriers, luggage, and buckets. Safe to say it was solid comedy. Friday was “Spirit” day, and there was no lack of that, especially at the Homecoming assembly.

The assembly was a culmination of a week of fun and competition that included the daily medallion hunt and the inaugural “Coin Wars,” in which students raised more than $1300 that was offered to a local family that recently suffered a terrible car accident. The assembly itself featured a number of competitions, like dodgeball, musical chairs, a hula hoop race, and the always-intense tug-of-war. Points were accumulated throughout the week, and this year’s victorious class was… (drum roll, please)... the sophomores! They’re already talking a big game about taking next year’s trophy, too, so freshmen and juniors, take note and be prepared.

The Rockets athletic squads also competed on the volleyball court and the soccer pitch as part of Homecoming Week. The volleyball team defeated Dwight in what was a highlight of the season. However, the soccer team battled, but took a hard-fought loss. Another heated competition was happening on the sidelines during that soccer game, as the annual bags tournament was won by the Juniors. Later that evening, students reconvened to bask in the warm glow of friendship at the annual bonfire.

The week culminated with the “Under the Sea” dance held in the Commons, which was nice after having to hold the dance outside last year and cancel the dance the year before. The sense of normalcy was very much appreciated by the students. As students danced the night away, the homecoming court was honored, including Brock Magnuson, DJ Norman, Brock Martin, Colin Delagrange, Lexi Weldon, Emmi Knepp, Jaycee Kearfott, and Aliya Sauder, followed by the coronation of this year’s Homecoming king and queen: Dan Moser and Marley Leman.

This year’s Homecoming Week was notably high-energy and high-participation. Students went all out to celebrate each other and our school. We may not be a big school, but we have a big heart that’s full of spirit. Well done. This year’s homecoming really was a blast.