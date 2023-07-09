BLOOMINGTON — While recent rains have provided some welcome relief for the parched Central Illinois landscape, area growers are still grappling with effects of drought that several describe as the worst they've faced.

For Dearing Country Farms just outside of Bloomington, the extended dry period came after the first round of planting was washed out by rain. Drought settled in after the ground had been replanted.

“We were spending four or five hours a day watering,” said Dearing, who runs the farm with his wife, Jackie, in addition to teaching industrial technology at University High School in Normal. “... We were so busy doing that and trying to still plan our rest of the summer garden and our fall garden. So we're just kind of in a rough spot right now, just because of the lack of produce from drought, but then we’re getting everything replanted for fall and late summer now.”

He said the family-run farm has never had production this low since starting 17 years ago.

He is not alone. Experts have said the drought in the central U.S. is the worst since at least 2012, and in some areas, is drawing comparisons to the 1988 drought that devastated corn, wheat and soybean crops. This year, although temperatures have been generally mild through the spring and early days of summer, rainfall was sorely lacking.

The U.S. Drought Monitor, operated by the federal government and the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, reported last week that nearly half of the state was experiencing "severe drought."

That includes all of McLean, Ford, DeWitt, Logan, Piatt and Champaign counties, with Woodford, Livingston and Tazewell counties experiencing a split of moderate and severe drought.

Crops are feeling the impact. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently rated only half of the U.S. corn crop as good or excellent — the lowest percentage since 1988.

"That gives us some indicator that we're seeing widespread stress on those crops throughout the Corn Belt," said Krista Swanson, an economist for the National Corn Growers Association.

For Dearing's operation, the recent surge of storms through Central Illinois helped some.

“We were so below just the amount of rainfall and moisture that we need in the area,” he said, recalling a meteorologist describing the situation as if “we were stuck in this little bubble.”

“We were so dry that we were just stuck. We were hovering; there wasn't any moisture in the atmosphere, no ground moisture, nothing really to get up to create clouds,” Dearing said.

About two-thirds of the farm’s operation is livestock, and they weren’t spared from the effects of the drought either.

The 10 acres of pasture that usually feeds the Dearings’ 16 goats, eight head of cattle and more than 20 sheep was “bone dry.” Dearing said they had to bring in hay bales as they weren’t able to irrigate the whole property. Since rains returned, the landscape has “greened up” once again.

Pointing out a row of cucumber plants trying to grow and wind up a fence, Dearing said some of the plants have tripled in size since the summer storms came through — a little later than he would have liked.

“If this would have been a regular growing season, most of these tomatoes and plants would be at least double, if not triple in size. There would be a lot more fruiting,” Dearing said, noting many of the plants are flowering now when they should have done so a month and a half ago. “By now, there would be fruit set; we would be kind of waiting for stuff to turn in July.”

Dearing Country Farms, which stretches 31 acres, produces a variety of vegetables and fruits, including tomatoes, cucumbers, eggplants, green beans, zucchinis, squash, pumpkins and several kinds of peppers, like serrano, jalapeno, habanero and wax peppers, sold at the Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market as well as some grocery and health food stores in town.

Dearing said some of the early peppers and tomatoes have shown signs of distress because of the prolonged dry conditions. Walking through rows of plants Thursday, he plucked off a damaged pepper, saying that doing so would allow the plant to save its energy for the next one, which will hopefully be more healthy.

He said with the return of moisture, he’s seen most of the plants perk up, with the expectation that they will start producing “oodles and oodles of bushels” by late summer and early fall.

The drought has also forced Peggy Braffet to look toward the fall. The co-owner of Braffet Berry Farm & Orchard in Carlock said the business was unable to welcome visitors to pick their own strawberries and blueberries, a beloved tradition for many.

"It's a sad thing, because people wait all year for this," she said.

But the drought made it more difficult than it has ever been to turn a good berry crop. The farm opened just two days for strawberry picking, and not at all for blueberry picking.

The only positive aspect has been the extra time to catch up on farm maintenance tasks. Still, Braffet described the situation as "really disheartening," and said she hopes visitors will return in the fall for apples, cider and donuts.

Will Travis, who runs most of the day-to-day operations at Spence Farm in Fairbury, said he wasn't sure he had seen another drought like this one in his 15 years of farming.

The 160-acre farm hosts a variety of heirloom and native crops, and was forced to halt projects that involve transplanting plants because of the dry conditions. They lost some, including celery and parsley, that had been transplanted.

"There was just no moisture in the ground," he said, noting that he was already sure yields for wheat and rye would be lower this year.

Citing the relatively dry spring, Travis said recent summer storms would not be able to make up for all of the lost moisture. "The groundwater levels are going to be way down," he said.

Reid Thompson of Colfax farms about 3,400 acres from Bloomington to Gibson City, split about evenly between corn and soybeans.

He said last week that the farm had gotten about 4 to 5 inches of rain since April. They're seeing a reduction in the height of this year's corn, and Thompson anticipates lower yields this year — but how much lower remains to be determined.

The recent rains have "given us life," he said, and gotten the crops to the point where they might have potential. Still, the critical time period remains between now and August.

"We won't know until the rest of the story is written," he said.