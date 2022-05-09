 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rain causes short week for softball and baseball

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Eureka-Metamora

The Eureka Hornets got shut out last Wednesday against Metamora on the road, losing 16-0.

Lexington-Fieldcrest

The Knights face a potent Lexington offense on May 4 and lost the game 16-2.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Tri-Valley-Fieldcrest

The Fieldcrest Knight got a 7-6 home victory last Wednesday against Tri-Valley.

Eureka-Hall

Eureka upped their season record to 21-4 with a win on the road against Hall on Saturday winning 10-4.

Eureka-Bradley Bourbonnais

The Hornets travelled to Bradley-Bourbonnais last Wednesday and came away with a 3-1 win over the Boilermakers.

R-B-Seneca

The Rockets headed to Seneca last Tuesday and came up short losing 6-5.

Seneca-R-B

In the home game against Seneca on May, R-B also lost by a run 2-1 against the Fighting Irish.

