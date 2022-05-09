Rain causes short week for softball and baseball

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Eureka-Metamora
The Eureka Hornets got shut out last Wednesday against Metamora on the road, losing 16-0.
Lexington-Fieldcrest
The Knights face a potent Lexington offense on May 4 and lost the game 16-2.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Tri-Valley-Fieldcrest
The Fieldcrest Knight got a 7-6 home victory last Wednesday against Tri-Valley.
Eureka-Hall
Eureka upped their season record to 21-4 with a win on the road against Hall on Saturday winning 10-4.
Eureka-Bradley Bourbonnais
The Hornets travelled to Bradley-Bourbonnais last Wednesday and came away with a 3-1 win over the Boilermakers.
R-B-Seneca
The Rockets headed to Seneca last Tuesday and came up short losing 6-5.
Seneca-R-B
In the home game against Seneca on May, R-B also lost by a run 2-1 against the Fighting Irish.