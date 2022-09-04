R-B still seeking first win

Elsewhere, R-B (0-5) dropped road matches to Princeville (25-23, 26-24) on Aug. 29 and Aug. 30 to Flanagan-Cornell (27-25, 25-16). Against the Princes, Maggie Luginbuhl served 12 points, three of which were aces, along with six assists and four kills. Hattie Hodel added 13 digs. Callie Kennell had seven points and four kills versus F-C, while Luginbuhl tallied seven assists. Samantha Bertschi also served seven points, while Lexi Weldon contributed seven digs.