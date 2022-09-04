R-B still seeking first win

Putnam County handed Roanoke-Benson a 25-23, 25-18 Tri-County Conference setback Thursday night at Dick Broers Gymnasium.
Elsewhere, R-B (0-5) dropped road matches to Princeville (25-23, 26-24) on Aug. 29 and Aug. 30 to Flanagan-Cornell (27-25, 25-16). Against the Princes, Maggie Luginbuhl served 12 points, three of which were aces, along with six assists and four kills. Hattie Hodel added 13 digs. Callie Kennell had seven points and four kills versus F-C, while Luginbuhl tallied seven assists. Samantha Bertschi also served seven points, while Lexi Weldon contributed seven digs.
Putnam County/R-B
Clare Monge paced the hosts’ hitting attack with six kills. Luginbuhl finished with eight assists.
Bertschi (six points) and Hodel (four digs) were other statistical leaders.
The Rockets had a road match Tuesday with Peoria Christian. They return to TCC competition tonight with a 7 p.m. match at Ottawa Marquette.