R-B perfect after eight

Roanoke-Benson has mowed down eight opponents on the golf course. On Thursday, the Rockets (8-0) defeated Ottawa Marquette and Seneca at Tall Oaks. DJ Norman led with a nine-hole score of 34 followed by Kaden Harms (39), Nolan Hunter (42) and Jack Leman (46). R-B bettered Dwight and host Midland in a triangular on Aug, 30 at Lacon’s Timber Ridge. Norman paced the winners with a 38 followed by Hunter (41), Tucker Bond (43) and Harms (44).