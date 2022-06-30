R-B knocks off Eureka

Some late damage propelled Roanoke-Benson to an 8-3 victory over host Eureka in American Junior Legion play on June 28 at the middle school. R-B (8-5) clung to a 3-2 lead after seven innings before they struck for two runs in the top of the eighth and three more in the ninth. Nolan Hunter provided three hits, while Brendyn Silva added two hits and three runs batted in for the guests. Tucker Bond fired a complete game seven hitter to improve his record to 2-1. He walked five and struck out 13. Cooper Wurmnest's two hits and two RBIs paced Eureka (4-12). Andrew Zimmerman fell to 1-3 with the loss.