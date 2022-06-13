R-B Juniors win two of three

American Legion baseball continued this past week, as Roanoke-Benson took two of three contests, while Eureka dropped three.

Peoria/R-B

Peoria arrived at Bill Zeman Field for a twinbill on June 4. In the opener, a five-run bottom half of the first inning lifted R-B (4-2) to a 6-4 victory. Connor Delagrange and Nolan Hunter drove in two runs apiece. Isaiah Beyer (1-1) picked up the decision, while Connor Reifsteck registered a save.

In the nightcap, the hosts scored twice in the seventh to force extras, but Peoria plated one in the top of the eighth for a 7-6 verdict. Lane Martin provided two hits and two runs batted in, while Beyer also had two hits. Tim Kennell suffered the loss.

Champaign-Eureka

The guests handed Eureka (0-4) a 14-4 setback on June 7 at the middle school. They outhit the hosts 16 to seven.

Eli Maynard dropped to 0-2 with the defeat.

R-B/Kewanee

Also on June 7, the locals pounded out 16 hits in a 13-3 rout of host Kewanee, as they scored the game's first 11 runs. Hunter and Zeke Kearfott evenly split six hits, while Reifsteck drove in two.

Brendyn Silva started and fired four shutout innings, but Tucker Bond collected the win, as he tossed three scoreless frames.

Eureka-Milan

Eureka headed to Sherrard for a pair on Saturday. In the opener, Milan posted a 10-0 shutout, which was shortened to five because of the 10-run rule. Maynard had one of the two hits, while Andrew Zimmerman dipped to 0-2 with the defeat.

A two-run fifth by the visitors tied the nightcap. It stayed that way until Milan pushed across the go-ahead tally with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. Zimmerman picked up two hits, while Isaiah Wear had one. Ryan Fuller drove in a run. On the mound, he struck out 10 over six and two-thirds, but was tagged with the loss.

