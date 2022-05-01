R-B holds NHS induction ceremony

ROANOKE-Roanoke-Benson High School's annual dinner and induction ceremony for the Roanoke-Benson Chapter of the National Honor Society was held on April 25 in the high school commons. Membership in the National Honor Society is the highest recognition a public school can bestow upon its students.

To be eligible for membership consideration, students must have at least a cumulative grade point average of 10 (B+) on a twelve-point scale. Additionally, potential members must meet high standards of leadership, service, and character. A five-member faculty council determines membership. Leadership is based on the student's participation in community or school activities or election to an office. To meet the service requirement, the student should be active in school and community service projects. Character is measured in terms of integrity, behavior, ethics, and cooperation with both students and faculty.