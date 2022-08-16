R-B has easy time in opener on the links

Roanoke-Benson began the golf season Friday at Streator’s Anderson Fields course versus Woodland. Paced by a nine-hole score of 39 from DJ Norman, the Rockets won the dual. Other scorers included Nolan Hunter (41), Jack Leman (44) and Kaden Harms (46).

On Saturday, R-B was one of 17 teams entered in the Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy Invitational held at Prairie Vista. Seneca won team honors followed by Beecher, Central Catholic and the Rockets. Norman carded a 73 over 18 holes to place second.