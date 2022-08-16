 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

R-B has easy time in opener on the links

  • 0

Roanoke-Benson began the golf season Friday at Streator’s Anderson Fields course versus Woodland. Paced by a nine-hole score of 39 from DJ Norman, the Rockets won the dual. Other scorers included Nolan Hunter (41), Jack Leman (44) and Kaden Harms (46).

On Saturday, R-B was one of 17 teams entered in the Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy Invitational held at Prairie Vista. Seneca won team honors followed by Beecher, Central Catholic and the Rockets. Norman carded a 73 over 18 holes to place second.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News