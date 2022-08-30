 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
R-B falls in three

Roanoke-Benson won the middle set Thursday night, but Lexington came on top 25-10, 23-25, 25-20 at Dick Broers Gymnasium.

Elsewhere, Eureka handed the Rockets a 25-13, 25-10 setback in the Aug. 23 opener at DBG. Brianna Harms (four kills), Maggie Luginbuhl (nine assists) and Hattie Hodel (six digs) were the statistical leaders.

Lexington/R-B

Callie Kennell (three blocks) and Lea Schuster each had five kills. Luginbuhl had 10 points and 11 assists.

Harms led with 15 digs followed by Lexi Weldon with 14.

The Rockets were at Princeville on Monday and continued the road trip with a Tuesday match versus Flanagan-Cornell. They begin the Tri-County Conference portion tonight at 7:30 p.m. when Putnam Co. visits DBG.

