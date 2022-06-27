R-B, Eureka squads taste victory

Roanoke-Benson (three) and Eureka (one) got into the win column in recent Junior American Legion competition. R-B (7-5) bettered Peoria 15-5 on June 9 at Bill Zeman Field. It was stopped in the sixth inning because of the 10-run rule. Connor Delagrange contributed two hits and three runs batted in, while Brendyn Silva knocked in a pair of runs. Isaiah Beyer moved to 2-1 with the win. They posted a 9-3 decision at Rantoul on June 13. Tim Kennell (two hits) and Beyer (two RBIs) guided the offense, while Lane Martin (2-0) picked up the win, Peoria returned to BZF June 20 and handed the hosts a 9-6 setback, as they got four in the first and four more in the third. Delagrange had two hits and two RBIs, while Henry Koehler also supplied two hits. T. Kennell dropped to 0-2 with the loss. R-B regrouped on the road to blank Peoria 8-0 on Wednesday in a game that went five. Connor Reifsteck scattered three hits and struck out seven to record the mound triumph. With his bat, Reifsteck collected two hits and three RBIs, while Tucker Bond added two hits.

Peru shut out R-B in a pair of five-inning contests Thursday at St. Bede Academy by scores of 5-0 and 7-0, respectively. Josh Kennell and Zeke Kearfott accounted for the lone hits in the opener, as Bond (1-1) was the pitcher of record. Koehler had the only safety in the nightcap, as Silva dipped to 1-1 with the loss.

In game two of a June 18 twinbill, Eureka (3-9) defeated Ford/Iroquois 7-2 at the middle school. The hosts scored five in the bottom half of the second to take a 6-2 lead. Eli Maynard and Andrew Zimmerman each had two hits. On the hill, Zimmerman (1-2) fired a complete game four-hitter. He walked four and struck out 12. Eureka fell 12-1 at home to Morton on Thursday, a game called after six by the 10-run rule. Maynard dropped to 0-3 with the defeat.

Eureka (3-11) dropped two games in a round robin event Saturday at Peoria Richwoods. A seven-run top of the second propelled Danville to a 12-7 triumph despite three hits and four RBIs from Derrick Wiles. Only five and a half innings were played. Cameron Mead fell to 0-2 with the loss. Milan scored five in the bottom of the fourth to go on for a 12-8 victory that also lasted five and a half. Maynard picked up two hits and drove in a pair, while Wiles knocked in two. Maynard dipped to 0-4 with the setback.

