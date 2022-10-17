 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

R-B class of 1957 holds reunion

  • 0
102022-wcj-photo-reunion

Members of the R-B class of 1957 in attendance were, back row from left, Ed Oltman, Martin Vogel, Bob Vogel, Errol Peterson, Bob Diggelman, Marvin Leman, David Haferman and Ron Kirby Front row from left, Sara (Aeschleman) Byrd, Alice (Oltman) Johnson, Mary Ann ( Bachman) Oltman, Linda (Rocke) Witzig, Ruth Ann (Steffen) Ford and Sharon (Wessel) Behnke.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

ROANOKE-The Roanoke-Benson High School graduating class of 1957 held their 65th reunion at Mona’s restaurant in Toluca on Oct. 15. The class graduated with 49 members and 14 members were present for the get-together. Five spouses also attended. 23 members are deceased.

This was the first class to graduate from the consolidated school of Roanoke-Benson. Class members attended from Albuquerque NM, Arlington, Texas, Milwaukee, Wisc. and Cape Girardeau, Mo. as well as local communities. Those present spent an enjoyable evening visiting and reminiscing about people and events that happened 65 years ago. The next reunion will be held in three years.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News