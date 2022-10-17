R-B class of 1957 holds reunion

ROANOKE-The Roanoke-Benson High School graduating class of 1957 held their 65th reunion at Mona’s restaurant in Toluca on Oct. 15. The class graduated with 49 members and 14 members were present for the get-together. Five spouses also attended. 23 members are deceased.

This was the first class to graduate from the consolidated school of Roanoke-Benson. Class members attended from Albuquerque NM, Arlington, Texas, Milwaukee, Wisc. and Cape Girardeau, Mo. as well as local communities. Those present spent an enjoyable evening visiting and reminiscing about people and events that happened 65 years ago. The next reunion will be held in three years.