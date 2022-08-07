QSL 'calling card' a highlight of ham radio history

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Museum of History works hard to collect, preserve and document the stories of the people who have contributed to and had an impact on McLean County history. This element of the museum’s mission is supported by the generosity of the many individuals who donate items to its ever-growing collection. A great example of this can be seen in the unique cartoon donated by the estate of Eugene Umstattd.

Eugene’s father, James (J.A.) Umstattd (1902-1988), was a native of LeRoy who made his way to Bloomington in the 1930s. Although his occupation was in sales and service at Paxton’s Furniture Store in downtown Bloomington, his passion was in amateur, or ham, radio. James spent much of his free time as a ham radio operator and was even the Central Illinois Radio Club president in 1935.

Ham radios are two-way, like walkie-talkies, and are effective for both long- and short-range communications. Ham radio originally had a series of roles such as providing communication during natural disasters and establishing a radio station’s quality and distance. Gradually, ham radio use morphed into a pastime that many enthusiastic hobbyists still participate in today.

One of the key aspects of this hobby is collecting QSL cards.

“QSL” in radio's international Q code can be a request to confirm reception or an acknowledgement that a message has been received. Operators would exchange QSL cards to prove how far their radio signal could reach. Traditionally, they were about the size of a post card and contained details regarding the connection such as the time, date and call signs.

The cards were collectable and a point of pride for ham radio operators.

As QSL cards became more popular, operators strove to make them recognizable, and they became a method of personal branding. The designs on QSL cards were a way to identify the operators and sometimes included a personal photo or drawing of the operator, the station, or the community in which the operator resided.

Occasionally, the designs would be bright and cartoonish. This leads us back to the aforementioned cartoon donated by the Umstattd estate. This unique cartoon is a QSL card sent by Otto Eppers to James Umstattd as confirmation of his ham radio signal’s range.

Eppers operated from a well-known callsign, “W8EA,” and was known for adding his original cartoons to his QSL cards.

Eppers started his career as a cartoonist with a splash when in 1910, at the age of 17, he jumped off the Brooklyn Bridge for a publicity stunt. Harry Dressler, the owner of a Brooklyn clothing store, issued a challenge for someone willing to jump off the bridge with the reward being $250 and two brand-new suits.

The local police had been tipped off to the possible stunt and were standing guard at the bridge. Reportedly, they cornered Eppers at the edge of the bridge, and when officers lowered their weapons to arrest him Eppers jumped the rail, cartwheeling into the water below.

At this time such a dangerous stunt had only been successfully accomplished by a handful of individuals. Having survived the fall, Eppers collected his reward and used the notoriety to start his career as a cartoonist.

In later years, Eppers moved to Clearfield, Pennsylvania, where he worked as a cartoonist for a variety of businesses.

During this time Eppers developed a love for ham radio and became a well-known operator. Eppers discovered a unique way to combine his love of ham radio and his work as a cartoonist by creating custom QSL cards decorated with hand-drawn cartoons.

Eppers’ unique cards have been collected by ham radio enthusiasts for years and continue to be highly sought after today. James Umstattd’s unique Eppers’ QSL card from 1935 is currently on display in the new to collections display case on the first floor of the McLean County Museum of History.