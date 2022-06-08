 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Punkfest schedule

  • 0

FRIDAY

5 p.m. Great Value Jesus (OUTSIDE)

5:30 p.m. Close Encounter

6 p.m. Billy Batts and the Made Men (OUTSIDE)

6:30 p.m. Rough Dreams

7 p.m. The Rolling Sixes (OUTSIDE)

7:35 p.m. Bad Idols

8:10 p.m. City Mouse (OUTSIDE)

8:50 p.m. Houseghost

9:25 p.m. Tiger Sex (OUTSIDE)

10:10 p.m. The Raging Nathans

11:10 p.m. The Run Around

12:10 a.m. Bury Thy Wicked

SATURDAY

2:10 p.m. Burnt Toast

2:40 p.m. No Solution (OUTSIDE)

3:10 p.m. Tilt Warning

3:40 p.m. Harrison Gordon (OUTSIDE)

4:10 p.m. Back Alley Riot

4:40 p.m. Attic Salt (OUTSIDE)

5:20 p.m. The Recombinants

5:50 p.m. Shehehe (OUTSIDE)

6:30 p.m. Voice of Addiction

7:10 p.m. Nectar (OUTSIDE)

7:50 p.m. Run and Punch

8:30 p.m. Jeff Schaller (OUTSIDE)

9:10 p.m. Fat by the Gallon

9:50 p.m. Red Hot Valetines (OUTSIDE)

10:30 p.m. Aweful

11:15 p.m. Dirty Rotten Revenge

12 a.m. The Subservients

SUNDAY

2 p.m. Tourist Season (OUTSIDE)

2:30 p.m. Jason Guy Smiley

3 p.m. Nonlinear Field (OUTSIDE)

3:30 p.m. Wet Tail

4 p.m. Bristle (OUTSIDE)

4:30 p.m. Master Bastard

5 p.m. Sad Rat (OUTSIDE)

5:30 p.m. Edna

6 p.m. Karat’s Gold (OUTSIDE)

6:30 p.m. Brandon Cattle

7 p.m. Brett Conlin (OUTSIDE)

7:40 p.m. Squint

8:15 p.m. The Von Tramps (OUTSIDE)

9 p.m. Zoanoids

9:45 p.m. Blind Adam

10:30 p.m. Lysergic Deity

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Famous Dave's closes in Bloomington

Famous Dave's closes in Bloomington

Employees were not given advance notice of the closure, but some may get new jobs at Alexander's Steakhouse, according to the restaurants' ownership.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News