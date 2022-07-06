 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Public Safety

  • 0
Stephon T. Carter

Stephon T. Carter, 33, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, criminal trespass of a restricted landing area at an airport and two counts of criminal damage to property. 

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Theft

Theft

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News