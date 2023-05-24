Burglary, drugs

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman received a prison sentence Wednesday after pleading guilty to burglary and drug charges.

Lisa D. Frasier, 50, was initially charged in March 2021 with burglary, theft and retail theft, accused of taking merchandise from a department store in Normal. She was charged in a separate case in May 2021 with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, after prosecutors said she had less than 15 grams of cocaine.

She pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of burglary and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. The remaining charges in the March 2021 case and a July 2022 case in which she was charged with violation of bail bond were dismissed in a plea agreement.

Frasier was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on each count that she pleaded guilty to; the two sentences will run concurrently. She had credit for 91 days already served.

Probation on trespassing

BLOOMINGTON — A probation sentence was issued Wednesday in a Bloomington man’s trespassing case.

Bryant L. Lewis, 29, was initially charged in December with home invasion causing injury. He pleaded guilty Wednesday to a new count of criminal trespass to residence, and the original charge was dismissed in a plea agreement.

Two misdemeanor cases involving resisting officers were dismissed as part of the agreement.

Lewis was sentenced to 30 months of probation and a time-served sentence of 180 days in jail.