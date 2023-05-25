Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Burglary, forgery

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man has been charged with burglary, a Class 2 felony; and forgery, a Class 3 felony.

Prosecutors allege that Eugene S. Stursa, 27, took a check from Prairie Signs Inc. that had been written for around $1,500 and made out to a plumbing company. They said he forged the check so that it was directed to himself and worth over $3,800.

Prosecutors said Stursa took the forged check to a Bank of Pontiac branch in Bloomington, where he attempted to cash it.

Stursa, who is already in custody on other matters, had his bond set in this case at $40,000 with 10% to apply, meaning he would have to post $4,000 plus court fees to be released on this matter. He also has been ordered not to have contact with the Bank of Pontiac branch.

His next court date is 9 a.m. June 9.