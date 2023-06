Normal police investigate shots fired

NORMAL — Police are continuing to investigate after reports of shots fired early Sunday in the 600 block of South Linden Street.

The incident was reported at 5:17 a.m. No injuries or property damage were reported, said Sgt. Rob Cherry of the Normal Police Department.

Evidence of shots fired was found at the scene, he said.

Further information was not immediately available later Sunday morning. The matter remains under investigation.