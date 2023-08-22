Shots fired — Normal police are investigating gunfire reported Saturday on the north side of town.

Just after 11 p.m., officers were called to the 1600 block of Northbrook Drive for a report of shots being fired in the area, Normal police said Monday.

No injuries were reported, but responding officers found evidence of property damage that appeared to be from gunfire.

No suspect information was available Monday. No arrests have been made.

