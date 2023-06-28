Pontiac fires — It's been a busy week for the Pontiac Fire Department.

The department said it had responded to 90 service calls, including four structure fi res, in the previous seven days.

"I'm very blessed to have a team of professionals willing to go the extra mile," Fire Chief Jacob Campbell said, "and a well-rounded group of individuals coming together for the citizens we've sworn to protect."

The fi res included a fi re at a vacant residence, 815 N. Hazel St., in Pontiac, on June 20.

Two days later, the department provided mutual aid on following a request from the Chenoa Fire Department to respond to a basement fi re. On Friday, the department was dispatched again as automatic aid for the Saunemin Fire Protection District to respond to a shed fi re.

On Sunday, the department responded to a mutual aid request for a fi re located at a vacant residence in the Chenoa Fire Protection District. The cause of that fi re, which "fully engulfed" the residence, is still under investigation, Campbell said.