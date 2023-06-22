1 hurt, charged with DUI after Veterans Parkway crash

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man required hospital treatment after crashing his vehicle into another on Tuesday night on Veterans Parkway.

Bloomington Police Department Sgt. Kiel Nowers said officers were called at 8:46 p.m. Tuesday for a two-vehicle crash at Veterans Parkway and Eastland Drive.

He said a driver was initially trapped in their vehicle, but was extricated by Bloomington Fire Department personnel. Nowers said the 37-year-old Bloomington man was then transported by paramedics to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

In addition to being ticketed for disobeying a traffic control signal and driving an uninsured motor vehicle, he said the man is also charged with driving under the influence. Nowers said the man was released while receiving hospital care.

The extent of his injuries was not known Wednesday. No other injuries were reported.

Burglary

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is facing burglary and trespassing charges after authorities said he broke into a neighbor's home.

Philip R. McCullum is charged with one count of residential burglary, a Class 1 felony, and one count of criminal trespass to a residence, a Class 4 felony.

Assistant State’s Attorney Aaron Fredrick said that according to police, McCullum broke into a residence on June 19 on the 1500 block of W. Forrest Street with the intent to steal money. He was later arrested after police found him at his home.

Although the state requested a $100,000 bond, Judge Amy McFarland set bond at $20,000, meaning McCullum would need to post $2,000 to be released. McCullum also was ordered to have no contact with the residents of the home he entered.

An arraignment hearing was scheduled for July 7 at 9 a.m.