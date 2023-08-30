Drug charges

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man faces multiple drug possession charges after being arrested Monday by the Bloomington Police Department.

Andrew C. Mack, 36, is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (Class X felony) and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Class 1 felony).

According to court documents, Bloomington police said they found 15-100 grams of a substance containing cocaine during his arrest.

His bond was set at $200,000, with 10% to apply for release from the McLean County jail.

His arraignment is set for Sept. 8.