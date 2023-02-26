Armed violence

BLOOMINGTON — A Champaign man is facing felony charges after police from LeRoy seized guns and cannabis in a Thursday traffic stop.

Charging documents sent to The Pantagraph by the McLean County State's Attorney's Office said 20-year-old Markise M. Purnell was a rear seat passenger in a Jeep that was pulled over around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. The report said a LeRoy Police Department officer stopped its 19-year-old driver, who had a suspended license, because he was speeding more than 25 mph over the limit and driving outside his lane before exiting eastbound Interstate 74 onto U.S. Route 136.

Another passenger in the vehicle admitted to smoking cannabis in the Jeep, per the report. The documents said Purnell was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in an open McLean County felony case.

Officers noted in the report that they found a bag containing over 60 grams of cannabis wedged between one occupant and the rear seat of a vehicle. A press release from LPD said over 82 grams of cannabis were found.

LPD noted in the document that officers found under the rear seat a Springfield XD 9mm gun with a defaced serial number. It was also loaded with 20 rounds, the report said.

The report said no occupants of the vehicle had a valid FOID card.

Purnell is charged with armed violence, a Class X felony. He is also charged with delivery of more than 30 grams of cannabis, a Class 3 felony; possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, a Class 3 felony; aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon, a Class 3 felony; three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 2 felony; and misdemeanor cannabis possession.

Purnell's bond was set at $200,000, with 10% to apply for release.

Car strikes house, gas line

BLOOMINGTON — Police said at least one person was hurt after a car crashed into a west Bloomington home and caused a gas leak Saturday night.

Sgt. Jeff Albee with the Bloomington Police Department said officers responded at 7:56 p.m. Saturday when a car reportedly crashed into a home at 819 W. Jackson St.

He said the driver of the car was distracted by children in the backseat.

Frank Friend, firefighter and public information officer for the Bloomington Fire Department, said their crews arrived on scene and found the car halfway into the house, plus the smell of gas.

He said they found the car occupants and searched the building for residents. Inside was just a dog, and Friend said they secured the pet.

Noting the gas leak entailed a dangerous situation for their crews, he said they evacuated a 200-foot perimeter outside of the house, and advised more residents to shelter in place.

A hand line was fastened to a hydrant as a precaution, Friend said. He noted Ameren Illinois and Nicor Gas responded to the scene.

Crews used high-powered fans to disperse fumes, Friend said, and monitored air quality with equipment. He said the scene was cleared within two hours.

He said the City of Bloomington's department that handles building safety is working with the homeowner on securing the structure.

No firefighters were hurt, he said.

At least one person — the driver of the car — sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, said Albee.

Additional information on injuries was not available Sunday afternoon.