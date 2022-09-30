Proposed monument to feature US founding documents

EUREKA – When is the last time you read one of America’s founding documents? Most likely, not in a while. Eureka Mayor Eric Lind hopes to change that.

Through a project called Charters of Freedom, Lind is working to bring to Woodford County a permanent installation featuring life-size replicas of the Declaration of Independence, Constitution and Bill of Rights.

“The goal is to bring these historical documents to the people,” Lind said. “Many may not have the means or the opportunity to go see the actual documents housed in the National Archives Museum in Washington, D.C.

“To be able to view these documents life-size, just as you would see them in D.C., will be a great, meaningful experience.”

After becoming interested in the Charters of Freedom project last fall, Lind contacted the nonprofit organization Foundation Forward Inc. Representatives from the North Carolina-based group came to Woodford County to look at potential sites.

“They determined that a good place for the monument is in a grassy area at the southwest corner of the pavilion at upper Eureka Lake,” Lind said. “At that location, it will be handicapped accessible and have available parking.”

The Charters of Freedom monument will be constructed of brick and stone and built to last 300 to 500 years, according to the Foundation Forward website.

The estimated cost is $35,000, which will be funded by monetary donations and in-kind donations. No tax dollars will be used, Lind said. He is working with area contractors to secure donations of labor and materials. Charters of Freedom construction team members will be on hand to assist with installation, he noted.

Lind is giving presentations to local groups to garner support for the project. He plans to reach out to groups throughout Woodford County soon. Eureka City Councilwoman Linda Logan has been integral in fundraising efforts and spreading the word, Lind added.

Besides donations, another way organizations, businesses, families and individuals can support the project is by purchasing personalized donor plaques and granite or brick pavers. For information, go to chartersoffreedom.com/the-legacy-store.

“If donations keep coming in like I think they’re going to, we’ll probably be at a spring date for starting to construct the monument,” Lind said. A ceremonial ground-breaking may be held this fall.

The memorial will contain a time capsule with memorabilia and letters from civic leaders and school children focusing on life in Woodford County, with the intention of opening it in 2087, which is the 300th anniversary of the signing of the Constitution.

The monument will be the second one in Illinois. The other is in Jacksonville. Foundation Forward seeks to place memorials in every U.S. county, Lind said. More than 30 installations have been dedicated across the country in nine states, according to the foundation, which promotes civics, education and the preservation of American history, according to its website.

“We are happy to have the second one in Illinois, right here in Eureka and Woodford County, to reach out to educate school children and others about history and government,” Lind said. “There’s also the tourism aspect that will bring visitors to the city and the county. We are very excited.”