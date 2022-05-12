Program offers area teens with safe driving skills

MOSSVILLE-Car crashes are the leading killer of American teens! And simple driving errors, avoidable but common among inexperienced teens, cause the majority of fatal accidents.

The BMW Car Club of America Foundation, Tire Rack and Michelin teamed up 20 years ago and founded Tire Rack Street Survival, a safe-driving school to remedy this. The Illini Chapter of the BMW CCA has offered TRSS to Central Ilinois every summer since 2010, and it returns for two sessions June 4 and 5.

Caterpillar, Inc. generously provides use of their Bldg. AC parking lot in Mossville for the course. The class is open to permitted and licensed drivers ages 15 – 21. The cost is $95 per student, and graduates receive a certificate recognized for discounts by some insurance companies. Interested parents and students can get details, see videos and register at www.streetsurvival.org.

“Handing the keys to an improperly trained driver endangers not only the teen but others on the road,” said Bill Wade, National Program Manager, Tire Rack Street Survival. “Tire Rack Street Survival’s goal is to prepare young drivers for the hazards they will face on the road and how to deal with them in a safe, effective manner.”

• Unlike traditional driver’s education programs based on textbook and simple maneuvers, the Tire Rack Street Survival program improves driver competence through hands-on experiences in real-world driving situations.

• Students will receive short classroom briefings and then will learn, hands-on, how to manage everyday driving hazards, obstacles and challenges in a controlled environment on an advanced driving course.

• Students are taught in their own cars by experienced instructors, so the skills they learn can be directly translated to their daily driving experiences. Tire Rack Street Survival challenges teenagers to understand how to control their vehicle, rather than just operate it.

Rick Largen was instrumental in starting TRSS here. He continues to lead the program, motivated by his personal experience as an Illinois State Trooper. Rick said, “I never again want to ring a mom’s doorbell at 2am to tell her that her teen isn’t coming home.”

All of the coaches and course helpers volunteer their time and talent. “Our rewards are the thanks we hear later from appreciative parents,” said Bruce Huber, Morton resident and TRSS instructor. “It’s great to hear their stories of how their young drivers averted risky situations with the skills they learned at TRSS.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0