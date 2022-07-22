Pritzker highlights Normal in campaign ad

SPRINGFIELD — Normal is at the center of a new advertisement for Gov. J.B. Pritzker's reelection campaign, which uses the town of nearly 53,000 as a vehicle to tout his record on economic development.

"This is Normal, Illinois," proclaims Mayor Chris Koos, standing in front of the Normal Theater, at the beginning of the 60-second hit.

"Businesses keep opening, hotels are booked, restaurants are crowded — that’s all normal here now," the script, read by various residents, reads.

The advertisement goes on to promote Pritzker's record of "investing in training workers and recruiting new industries like electric vehicle companies."

It then mentions Rivian, the electric vehicle automaker that has added thousands of jobs to the region since purchasing the former Mitsubishi plant in 2017 and making it its North American manufacturing hub.

Though the nearly $50 million in state tax credits that helped attract Rivian to Normal was signed off on during the administration of Gov. Bruce Rauner, Pritzker has since built off that initial investment.

Last year, he signed the "REV Act," essentially a package of tax credits meant to attract more electric vehicle producers and suppliers to the state.

The ad ends with a play on the town's name, with a group in Fort Jesse Café expressing their hope that "what’s normal here becomes normal everywhere."

Pritzker faces state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, in November.

His campaign confirmed that the Normal advertisement is running on television across the state. It is also posted on the campaign's YouTube channel.

Koos, speaking to The Pantagraph on Friday, said he was approached by the campaign about a month ago about appearing in an ad.

"He's done a lot for Bloomington-Normal and is easy to work with — beyond what we do at Rivian," Koos said. "I thought he was fair and firm through COVID with his regulations there. So when he asked me to do it, I thought 'sure.'"

The Twin Cities have been an economic bright spot in the state between investments made by Rivian and Italian chocolate maker Ferrero, along with the stabilizing presence of Illinois State University and major employers like State Farm.

The community's success has helped counteract some negative economic news, such as the state's loss of major corporate headquarters like Boeing and Caterpillar.

Illinois' unemployment rate is now 4.5%, the lowest it's been since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, though still higher than surrounding states and the national average.