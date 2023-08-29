DECATUR — As he did two years ago, Gov. J.B. Pritzker used the Farm Progress Show as the backdrop to announce a new program to expand mental health services for farmers across the state.

Pritzker was among several local, state and federal officials who appeared at the first day of the the three-day trade show, which is hosted every other year at Progress City USA near Richland Community College.

Two years ago, the governor announced the expansion of the Farm Family Resource Initiative, which connects farmers with mental health resources and providers through a telephone hotline, from a six-county pilot program to all 102 counties.

Building off that, Pritzker announced Tuesday a grant program aimed at breaking down the stigma of accessing mental health services in farm communities.

Specifically, the state is turning to the industry's future, with the program to fund up to 20 grants at $1,000 each for FFA chapters that are implementing mental health initiatives at the local level.

"I have two Gen Z kids myself. And let me tell you, this generation knows that health care includes mental health care," Pritzker said. "I know that we have historically across the United States treated it like there's a stigma associated with mental health care — no longer."

In explaining the indirect method of tackling the stigma around mental health in agricultural communities, Pritzker reasoned that the younger generation is "not burdened by the same hesitancy in accessing mental health services as generations past."

"They speak freely and candidly and empathetically about mental health struggles and it's made them experts of sorts, and advocates," he said.

Participation in Illinois FFA chapters has exploded in the past year from 23,000 to more than 41,000 after the state enacted legislation to pay organization dues for all students enrolled in an agriculture class.

All FFA chapters in the state are eligible to apply for the grant, which will be available from the Illinois FFA Foundation this fall.

The Farmer Assistance Helpline is available at all times at 1-833-FARM-SOS.

Estate tax changes weighed

Another topic on the minds of policymakers gathered for the annual agricultural showcase was the state's estate tax amid growing calls for reform.

Though Illinois estates worth less than $4 million are exempt from the tax, family farms often exceed that threshold. Estates over the threshold could be caught paying a rate of upward of 16%.

There have been a number of bills introduced on the topic over the years, including from state Sen. Dave Koehler, D-Peoria, a member of Senate Democratic leadership.

Koehler's proposal would raise the amount from $4 million to $12 million, essentially matching the federal exemption.

Pritzker, a billionaire, was cautious with his words when asked about the subject of raising the exemption.

"That's something that will be considered in the upcoming session, no doubt about it," Pritzker said. "It'll be important to consider around that what the effect on the state budget would be (and) what the effect on families would be."

Downstate Republicans signaled that they would support changes, especially if it helps family farms stay that way.

"That's a huge burden for them to have to pay tax on," said state Sen. Sally Turner, R-Beason, noting how valuable Illinois farmland has become. "... We want young people to continue to farm in our area. So that's, I think, something that's important not only to farmers, but to other individuals to keep them in our state."

State Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, said the next year or year-and-a-half "is the best opportunity I've seen in my career to get something done" on the issue.

"I think there's absolutely an opportunity," Rose said. "I think the real question's going to be what goes on the House and what else is attached to it. I think if you put up on the board in the House and Senate, it would pass and the governor would sign it. But if it gets bogged down in a bunch of other stuff, all bets are off."

Vilsack to headline Wednesday

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack will appear at the second day of the Farm Progress Show.

Vilsack will participate in a roundtable discussion with U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield, and her agriculture advisory council in the morning before making remarks at the main stage at noon.

According to a press advisory, Vilsack will announce a "significant" investment funded through the Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law last year, that will help rural communities invest in clean energy.

Budzinski was joined by U.S. Reps. Mike Bost, R-Murphsyboro, and Eric Sorensen, D-Moline, for a panel discussion on Tuesday that touched on the latest in Farm Bill negotiations and other ag-related issues.

U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, held a separate discussion Tuesday morning with farmers and local elected officials.

In addition to her appearances with Vilsack, Budzinski will also headline a discussion on biofuels Wednesday afternoon.

States that grow the most vegetables States that grow the most vegetables Kansas (unranked) Nevada (unranked) #48. Wyoming #47. South Dakota #46. Alaska #45. Rhode Island #44. West Virginia #43. Vermont #42. New Hampshire #41. Oklahoma #40. Iowa #39. Utah #38. Hawaii #37. Louisiana #36. Missouri #35. Kentucky #34. Connecticut #33. Arkansas #32. Delaware #31. Montana #30. Maryland #29. Alabama #28. Nebraska #27. Illinois #26. New Mexico #25. Tennessee #24. Massachusetts #23. Virginia #22. Indiana #21. Mississippi #20. South Carolina #19. Ohio #18. Minnesota #17. Maine #16. North Dakota #15. Pennsylvania #14. Oregon #13. New Jersey #12. Wisconsin #11. Michigan #10. New York #9. Colorado #8. Washington #7. Texas #6. Georgia #5. North Carolina #4. Arizona #3. Idaho #2. Florida #1. California