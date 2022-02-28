On TV Today 3/1/22

BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.;Providence at Villanova;FS1
6 p.m.;Ole Miss at Kentucky;ESPN
6 p.m.;Nebraska at Ohio State;BTN
6 p.m.;West Virginia at Oklahoma;ESPN2
6:30 p.m.;Hawks at Celtics;TNT
7:30 p.m.;Michigan State at Michigan;FS1
8 p.m.;Purdue at Wisconsin;ESPN
8 p.m.;Louisville at Virginia Tech;ESPN2
9 p.m.;Mavericks at Lakers;TNT
10 p.m.;Arizona at USC;ESPN2
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
