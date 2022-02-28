 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV highlights

On TV Today 3/1/22

BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.;Providence at Villanova;FS1

6 p.m.;Ole Miss at Kentucky;ESPN

6 p.m.;Nebraska at Ohio State;BTN

6 p.m.;West Virginia at Oklahoma;ESPN2

6:30 p.m.;Hawks at Celtics;TNT

7:30 p.m.;Michigan State at Michigan;FS1

8 p.m.;Purdue at Wisconsin;ESPN

8 p.m.;Louisville at Virginia Tech;ESPN2

9 p.m.;Mavericks at Lakers;TNT

10 p.m.;Arizona at USC;ESPN2

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

