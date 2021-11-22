 Skip to main content
TV/radio highlights

On TV Today 11/23/21

BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m.;Maui Invitational consolation;ESPN2

4 p.m.;Maui Invitational semifinal;ESPN

4 p.m.;Legends Classic, third place;ESPN2

6 p.m.;Jackson State at Indiana State;

6:30 p.m.;Legends Classic, championship;ESPN2

6:30 p.m.;Lakers at Knicks;TNT

7 p.m.;Maui Invitational, semifinal;ESPN

7:30 p.m.;Illinois State vs. Saint Louis;CBSSN

8 p.m.;Tennessee State at Nebraska;BTN

8:30 p.m.;Hall of Fame Classic, championship;ESPN2

9 p.m.;Gonzaga vs. UCLA;ESPN

9 p.m.;Nuggets at Blazers;TNT

9:30 p.m.;Maui Invitational, consolation;ESPN2

HOCKEY

8 p.m.;Blackhawks at Flames;NBCSCH

SOCCER

7 p.m.;MLS playoffs: Orlando City SC at Nashville SC;FS1

9:30 p.m.;MLS playoffs: Real Salt Lake at Seattle;FS1

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

