TV/radio highlights

On TV Today 11/16/21

  • 0

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;Creighton at Nebraska;FS1

6 p.m.;Wright State at Purdue;BTN

6:30 p.m.;Warriors at Nets;TNT

7 p.m.;Virginia at Houston;ESPN

8 p.m.;Seton Hall at Michigan;FS1

8 p.m.;NC Central at Iowa;BTN

9 p.m.;BYU vs. Oregon;ESPN

9 p.m.;76ers at Jazz;TNT

FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.;Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan;ESPN2

HOCKEY

7 p.m.;Coyotes at Blues;BSMW

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.;World Cup qualifier: Wales vs. Belgium;ESPN2

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

