On TV Today 11/16/21

BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;Creighton at Nebraska;FS1
6 p.m.;Wright State at Purdue;BTN
6:30 p.m.;Warriors at Nets;TNT
7 p.m.;Virginia at Houston;ESPN
8 p.m.;Seton Hall at Michigan;FS1
8 p.m.;NC Central at Iowa;BTN
9 p.m.;BYU vs. Oregon;ESPN
9 p.m.;76ers at Jazz;TNT
FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.;Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan;ESPN2
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Coyotes at Blues;BSMW
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.;World Cup qualifier: Wales vs. Belgium;ESPN2
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
