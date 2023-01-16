Flick Fact: Yup, today is your costliest day to keep comfortable here!

Question: True or false? If you go by the averages, today is the costliest of all days in a year for you to keep your home “livable."
Answer: That’s true, if you believe the government’s Consolidated Natural Gas and Electricity Index. It says Jan. 16 annually is our area’s heaviest day in terms of gas and electric usage. The most energy-free day: April 25 each year.
Central Illinois home listings for people who need a lot of living space
3 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $435,000
DOUBLE-lot on .46 acres with *NEW* 2019 fence installed along w/ professional regrading and landscaping that backs up to pond in Heyworth!!! Updated, open-floor plan home w/ 3 car and *NEW* 2019 heater added to garage! This beautiful traditional two-story home in the new and coveted Prairie Meadow Subdivision is great for entertaining with a front patio, backyard patio and humongous backyard to enjoy all activities! Hardwood floors throughout main floor! Open family room features natural light throughout, eat-in kitchen area, and access to backyard. Kitchen boasts a great size pantry with optimal storage, large butcher block island w/ seating, double over, along with ALL stainless-steel appliances w/ updated backsplash! Separate dining room for those special family meals along with a spacious main floor office or flex room w/ French doors. Upstairs you will find an elegant master suite featuring separate his and her closets, custom tile, oversized garden tub along with *NEW* 22 glass shower door! Laundry is a breeze in this home w/ a great size second floor laundry that accommodates plenty of cabinetry storage along w/ 2 additional bedrooms up. Basement is finished with 9 ft ceilings w/ egress windows, another family room down, an additional bedroom in the basement w/ full bath and storage!! *NEW* 2021 built-in storage in the basement added. *NEW* 2021 storage in garage and pull-down attic added. Make this home yours today!
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $349,000
Great opportunity. Become only the second owner of this quality, custom-built all brick two-story home in the Fleetwood Subdivision. The first floor offers a grand living room with fireplace, den with custom walnut paneling harvested from walnut trees originally on the properties, dining room with crown moulding trim, kitchen and dinette. The highlight of the first floor is the show-stopping massive sunroom (13 by 44) with large windows and a sunny southern exposure. This will be the GO TO room for all special events (birthday's and wedding receptions). This area is serviced by separate HVAC system. The second floor includes four oversized bedrooms including 3/4 primary bath suite and an additional full bath servicing the other three bedrooms. The space continues a fully finished basement completes this house. The basement includes a 2nd kitchen, dinette and family room with fireplace, bathroom and flex room. The house is situated on large rectangle lot with irrigation system and fenced backyard. Full size patio adjacent to sunroom. 2nd floor bedrooms have oak hardwood flooring under carpet Don't miss this opportunity to upgrade and call Fleetwood your next home.
7 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $1,999,900
Spectacular, Elegant and Unique Custom built house with incredible features and attention to detail features 7 bedrooms all with ensuite bathrooms and thermostats to regulate the temperature. This fascinating all Brick 1.5 story house with 3 bedrooms on the main floor, 3 on second floor and one in the finished walkout basement sits on a large 2.77 acre lot on the Lake in Dover Ridge Subdivision. Exquisite material used in the construction of this house with lots of attention to detail includes the custom cabinets in the gourmet kitchen to the hand made interior doors with glass art from Dubai & the custom chandeliers from Austria. Enjoy the Geothermal, radiant floor heating, the 6 heated car garage with additional service garage, steam bath, EV charger, central vac, two laundry rooms, one on main floor and one on 2nd floor, theater room, fully functional kitchen with granite countertops in lower level; and more.... The fabulous huge backyard with a brick gazebo, large tilled garden, irrigation system & dock all to enjoy the outdoors. Need to see in person!
3 Bedroom Home in Downs - $595,000
Find your peaceful retreat at this 27+ acre amazing rural property just outside of Downs! Spacious ranch home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths with a beautiful open floor plan. Oversized 2 car attached garage as well. Large room sizes and lots of natural light throughout! Open kitchen and dining areas with island and tons of cabinets for plenty of storage. All appliances including washer and dryer remain. Finished basement has plenty of space for entertaining and hanging out with a second kitchen, huge family room and a wet bar. Charming spiral staircase and lots of built in details throughout. Along with this amazing ranch home, there are 2 HUGE outbuildings including a 60 x 100 horse arena and another shop building that includes a 1 bed 1 bath apartment. There are horse riding trails and plenty of nature to enjoy and explore. There is also a large greenhouse that was built in 2019 and a gated entry riding area. New roof on the house in May of 2021. Newer private septic (unknown of the exact date). Now is YOUR CHANCE to own a beautiful piece of land with a classic, well cared for ranch home that is still close to all that the city has to offer!
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $634,000
Your peaceful country retreat awaits! Sitting on over 12 acres with beautiful woods, including concord grape vine, apple & peach trees and the Mackinaw River to explore, this custom built masterpiece with 8500+ square feet is sure to check many of your boxes. Vaulted ceilings with stunning redwood and rough sawn cedar accents are found throughout starting in the living room, which features a magnificent floor to ceiling stone fireplace. The open dining room leads into the spacious kitchen with ample cabinetry and plenty of space to entertain. You'll also find a second floor to ceiling stone fireplace in between the family room and second dining area. Take a dip in the centrally located indoor pool or relax & unwind in the hot tub room. The spacious owners suite features a large full bath as well as walk-in closet. An additional guest bedroom offers a walk-in closet. The second full bath plus a convenient half bath in the pool area completes the main living space. Check out the apartment/in-law suite to find a bonus kitchen, bathroom, living area, and bedroom. Three new furnaces in 2020 give you zoned temperature control. The 3 car heated garage provides the perfect place to keep all your tools & toys organized! Take in all the fresh, crisp air out on the beautiful treated wood deck wrapping around 3/4 of the home. Sold as is. Schedule your private showing of this enchanting country property today!
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $479,000
Holy curb appeal! Wow, driving up this home will make you even more excited to see the inside! Beautiful hardwood floors and high vaulted ceilings, decorated with stunning wood beams greet you as enter the front door. The kitchen features travertine stone floors and a beautiful granite 9ft island for seating and food prep. There is a guest bedroom and full bathroom on the main floor as well as new carpet and a cozy fireplace in the living area, one of 3 fireplaces in the home, all gas starting!. The primary bedroom is on the second floor with its own balcony, the ensuite is updated and complete with a rainfall shower, separate jetted tub and walk in closet. Second floor has 3 additional bedrooms for guests, family, or flex space. Relax and cozy up in the basement with an area for movie watching by the fireplace. While having a movie night in the basement, no need to go upstairs, the full wet bar with dishwasher and refridgerator provide all you need! The basement also has additional flex space for dining, working out, or a home office, and a full bathroom. This amazing home was custom built in 1990 and has been maintained and updated over the years. It is tucked away in a beautiful Bloomington neighborhood, with mature trees, and sits on over half an acre with no back yard neighbors, private but in the heart of town, what more can you ask for?! Speaking of the private back yard, the deck was refurbished and painted with oversized top rails installed in Aug 2022. Grilling out back on summer nights? There is a gas line hookup for your grill and fire pit! Entire interior of home professionally painted in 2022. New carpet throughout in 2021. You will never run out of parking spaces with the 3 car garage, oversized apron driveway allowing for a 4th car... and with a driveway the length of Veterans parkway your guests will not need to park on the street :) This home is stunning and has it all, you must come see for yourself. Updates from previous sale in 2011: new kitchen, baths, doors, trim, plumbing, paint, flooring, furnace, AC, landscaping, and deck. Roof and garage doors in 2014. Water heater 2016. Exterior of home painted in 2020. Book your showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Downs - $499,900
Immaculate and move in ready 1.5 story house in Tri-Valley School District. Main floor features a gorgeous two story family room with gas fireplace and and built ins open to a gorgeous eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, a center island with eating bar, pantry, custom hood over range, upgraded appliances and lots of cabinets; a formal dining room, First floor Master suite with his and hers vanities, tiled surround shower, whirlpool tub and walk in closet. First floor laundry. Large bedrooms on second floor. Lots of hardwood floors. Partially finished basement with a bedroom, full bath and nice family room with a wet bar. Professionally landscaped and No backyard neighbor!
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $875,000
Stunning waterfront brick ranch, featuring a walkout basement and large covered back deck capture the serenity of this property. Sprawling kitchen featuring gorgeous cabinets, dual islands, beautiful pendant lighting and arched doorways make this room an entertainers dream. Lovely hardwood floors and multiple fireplaces make this large home extra cozy.
6 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $699,900
Lovely home on prime cul-de-sac street, in desirable Hawthorne II Subdivision. Beautifully updated, light and bright. Functional floor plan with 6 bedrooms, and 4.5 bathrooms. Two story foyer and great room, open eat-in kitchen, elegant dining room and living room. Main level primary suite with enormous walk in closet, and spa bathroom. 5 large bedrooms on the 2nd level, and 2 full bathrooms. Full partially finished basement with spacious lower level family room, bar, exercise room and 4th full bathroom. Large over sized private corner lot with a salt water in-ground swimming pool and the most perfect, custom, covered outdoor living space- designed and installed by Kaisner Landscaping. Custom paver patio, with built in grilling station (natural gas Napoleon grill), and a wood/gas combination outdoor fireplace. Recent updates include but not limited to: New roof with solar panels 2020, custom patio and covered outdoor kitchen and living space 2021, irrigation system 2020, newer fireplace surround, EV hook up in the garage, freshly painted throughout, kitchen overhead and under cabinet lighting, newer kitchen backsplash, and so much more. Easy access to Constitution Trail and Hawthorn II lake. *Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $1,500,000
Luxury living on the quiet cul-de-sac street of Country Club Place. This private gated estate (just shy of 7,000 sq ft) has been completely renovated, with the most recent addition designed by Russel Francois. This rare 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom property showcases two main level primary suites, 4 fireplaces, beautiful windows that bring in bright natural light, and soaring ceilings. The home radiates sophistication and class, and is made for entertaining. The open kitchen and hearth room have custom maple burl wood finishes, making the large space warm and inviting. The formal living room and oversized dining room are surrounded by windows and an elegant fireplace. The two story grand family room is beautifully designed with custom wood working, built ins, and the finest craftsmanship from the ceiling to floor. The main level trophy room is elegantly finished in mahogany wood, with a state of the art custom bar, and gorgeous glass doors that allow the space to be opened to the grand family room. The second story features 2 additional large bedrooms and a conjoining full bathroom. Finished lower level features a wine cellar (which can hold roughly 400 bottles), a cozy family room, and separate workout room and full bathroom. The large private property has a two car attached garage (which has a travertine tile floor) and an additional 5 car detached garage. The granite tiled outdoor patio and built in grilling station overlook the completely private tree lined property and custom fountain. For a complete list of additional features and property highlights, please visit the associated documents. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. The property can be sold mostly furnished.
5 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $630,000
This all brick front and vinyl custom-built ranch home has 3462 square feet on main level with same in walkout basement for a total of 6,924 square feet. Shared stocked pond, 54 X 28 Square Feet outbuilding, plus old barn. Double car garage is oversized at 27x 24 feet. There are seven bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. Basement bathroom is not completely finished. Heated tile floors in bathrooms. All countertops are granite throughout the house. Large, covered front porch. Screened back deck. Crown molding in entry way, kitchen and primary bedroom. Huge kitchen has Schrock cherry, dove tailed cabinets with soft close. There is a granite center island as well as a large granite topped peninsula that could seat 5/6 bar stools. Built in spice racks on each side. Separate vegetable sink as well as a walk-in pantry. Primary bath has 2 granite vanity tops, a fully tiled walk-in shower and two walk in closets with heated tile floor. There is also a full bath in the hallway with granite vanity top and tub with surround shower and heated tile floor. Bedrooms 3 and 4 share a Jack n Jill full bath with two doors separating the bath for privacy as well as an additional walk-in closet. Home has Central Vac. Yard is larger than the fenced in area. The tile around the fireplace will be completed. The wood to complete the stairs to the basement will remain. The stairs are complete, the wood is to complete the finish.
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $749,900
This unique, custom, contemporary ranch in coveted Silver Oak Estates is now complete!!! Be in your NEW home for the holidays! From the grand, clean lined windows, large open concept kitchen/dining/great room with 10' ceilings to the 55" custom designed linear fireplace, this home is one of a kind. The walnut kitchen island with waterfall quartz countertop will be a great place to entertain and designed to be extra stunning with custom walnut floating shelves, black SS appliances and a butlers pantry with sink to keep a clean and uncluttered look to your living space. When you're ready to relax head to the primary suite that includes a walk-in closet spacious enough for the best of shoppers, one of a kind 6'x8' zero entry shower with a rain head, hand held shower head and a beautiful hand made teak bench plus a large double vanity for all your storage needs. Fantastic finished basement with all of the details including 9' ceiling, wet bar and defined entertainment space plus a comfortable office space. Enjoy time outside with family and friends on one of the largest new construction lots available in town. You will find a comfortable 12'x8' covered porch and for now, and open view with no homes behind you. All of these details are not just for show. From top to bottom this home was built with quality and energy efficiency in mind. Including 2x6 construction, zip board OSB exterior and a combination of 2" closed cell and fiberglass batt insulation for great efficiency and lower electric bills. Quality and peace of mind are of the utmost priority for Candor construction which can be seen in the attention to detail and thoughtful construction throughout this extraordinary custom home. There are so many other details than we are able to list here. Second slightly smaller similar plan coming on market soon (next door). Make this your home today!