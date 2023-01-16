 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: Yup, today is your costliest day to keep comfortable here!

  • 0

Question: True or false? If you go by the averages, today is the costliest of all days in a year for you to keep your home “livable."

Answer: That’s true, if you believe the government’s Consolidated Natural Gas and Electricity Index. It says Jan. 16 annually is our area’s heaviest day in terms of gas and electric usage. The most energy-free day: April 25 each year.

Bald eagles flock to the area around the Starved Rock lock and dam every winter. Park Ranger Julie McDonald of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers explains why.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News