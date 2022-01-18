Flick Fact: Your lowered house value … but your higher property taxes?

Question: True or false? Between 2010 and 2020, while the property value of your Bloomington-Normal home went down slightly (about a half-percent, according to the McLean County website), your property taxes went up about 17%.

Answer: That’s true. The owner of a $250,000 home is paying about $1,150 more in property taxes, even if its appraised value went down. Values — and property taxes, of course — are expected to go up in tax year 2022 to reflect the real-estate “selling boom” over the last months of 2021.