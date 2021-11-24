 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Yet another reason to give thanks?

Question: With all the product shortages, supply chain woes and delivery issues this Thanksgiving season, officials are saying “Eat local!” Where in the entire world might that be easiest this holiday?

Answer: Surely Central Illinois, right? Tremont is the home of its annual Turkey Festival. McLean County is one of the planet’s leading areas for corn production. And an estimated 90% to 95% of all processed pumpkins grown in the U.S. are produced in Illinois, with Tazewell, Mason and Logan counties its leading area. With its Nestle/Libby's plant, Morton, of course, professes it is the Pumpkin Capital of the World.

