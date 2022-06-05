 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: Yet another Hollywood success who began in Normal?

Question: One of Hollywood’s most successful casting directors is Deborah Barylski, an Emmy Award winner who in her 30 years in the trade has cast such TV shows as "Arrested Development," "Home Improvement," "Just Shoot Me," "Emeril," "Malcolm in the Middle" and "Still Standing." Before Hollywood, what was her home?

Answer: A Twin City native, Deborah grew up in Normal.

 

 

 

