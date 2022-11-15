 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: Yet another Central Illinois product you take every morning?

Question: When you gulp down your next cold capsule or prescription drug, you’re doing a good deed for what segment of the Central Illinois economy as well?

Answer: Our farmers. Among its many other uses, corn syrup and corn starch are used in the making of the capsules in many medicines. Soy from Central Illinois soybeans is also used as an emulsifier in many capsules and medicine mixtures.

