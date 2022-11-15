Flick Fact: Yet another Central Illinois product you take every morning?

Question: When you gulp down your next cold capsule or prescription drug, you’re doing a good deed for what segment of the Central Illinois economy as well? Answer: Our farmers. Among its many other uses, corn syrup and corn starch are used in the making of the capsules in many medicines. Soy from Central Illinois soybeans is also used as an emulsifier in many capsules and medicine mixtures.
Brendan Denison
Tiny wheels get turning at Normal model train show
110722-blm-loc-1trains.JPG
One-year-old Connor Shinville, of Bloomington, is held up by his grandfather Pardriac Shinville while visiting his first model train show at the Normal Public Library in Bloomington.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
110722-blm-loc-2trains.JPG
Hannah Ehresein, 3, of Bloomington, is delighted by an HO scale model Amtrak passenger train set up Sunday by 20-year-old Tyler Scott, of Normal. The Great Annual Model Train show returned Sunday to the Normal Public Library.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
110722-blm-loc-3trains.JPG
N scale model Union Pacific train engines with special 2002 Winter Olympics livery make the rounds on a track set Sunday for the Great Annual Model Train Show at Normal Public Library.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
110722-blm-loc-4trains.JPG
From left, sisters Adelaide, 7, and Susan Armstrong, 3, both of Bloomington, get a close look at model trains running Sunday at the Normal Public Library.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
110722-blm-loc-5trains
Tyler Scott, 20, of Normal, adjusts an Amtrak passenger wagon on his HO model train set Sunday during a model train show at the Normal Public Library.
Brendan Denison
