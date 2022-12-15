Flick Fact: Wisconsin’s richest of all residents? He has a store in B-N?

Question: From a Forbes 500 listing of the richest persons in each American state is the richest man in Wisconsin. He has a business in Bloomington-Normal. Do you know who that is?

Answer: According to Forbes, John Menard Jr., now 82, who back in 1958 launched a small, all-needs store, is now worth $18.6 billion. His company, of course, is Menards. He is also, according to Forbes, the 42nd richest man in all of America. (Thanks to Ben Rhodes for the fact.)