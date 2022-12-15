 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: Wisconsin’s richest of all residents? He has a store in B-N?

Question: From a Forbes 500 listing of the richest persons in each American state is the richest man in Wisconsin. He has a business in Bloomington-Normal. Do you know who that is?

Answer: According to Forbes, John Menard Jr., now 82, who back in 1958 launched a small, all-needs store, is now worth $18.6 billion. His company, of course, is Menards. He is also, according to Forbes, the 42nd richest man in all of America. (Thanks to Ben Rhodes for the fact.)

The 40th annual McLean County Children's Christmas Party was held Saturday, Dec. 11, at Midwest Food Bank in Normal.
