Flick Fact: Will those new Rivian-made Amazon delivery vehicles be in B-N, too?

Question: Those Rivian-made electric vans have begun delivering Amazon packages across the U.S. How long before we begin seeing them in Bloomington-Normal?

Answer: It could be a while. Amazon has ordered 100,000 of the Normal-manufactured EVs, but initially, Amazon’s plan is for the first EVs to be used in densely populated urban areas and neighborhoods. That’s where the EV could most efficiently deliver on a single battery charge and not “waste” battery life driving between cities or spread-apart neighborhoods.

