Flick Fact: Why are those called Super 8 Motels?

Question: The Super 8 Motel is one of America’s most numerous, most economy-minded and therefore, most popular, with two of them in Bloomington-Normal. Founded in 1974, do you know why they are called Super 8?

Answer: In 1974, perhaps as yet another example in inflation, it cost $8.88 to stay there a night. If re-named today, they’d be "Super $99.32." That’s its lowest rate, at least in this area.

