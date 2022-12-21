 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: Why are there so many jet streams these days over B-N?

Question: On a clear winter day, you can see the exhaust of dozens of jets flying over Bloomington-Normal. Why are they so visible on certain days?

Answer: Called contrails, they form, say air officials, when jet exhaust emits water vapor that condenses and freezes on days with low vapor pressure and especially low temperatures in the elevated atmosphere. B-N is also a highly popular path for jet travel and 135 miles south of Chicago O’Hare. That distance is when jets typically begin their descent to O’Hare.

