Question: George Washington is on the $1 bill; Abe Lincoln the $5; Alexander Hamilton the $10; Andrew Jackson the $20; Ulysses S. Grant the $50 and Benjamin Franklin the $100. Can you name whose face is on the $1,000 bill?

Answer: It’s Grover Cleveland, the only president in U.S. history to serve two nonconsecutive terms (1885-1889 and 1893-1897) and also the only president to have a vice president from Bloomington — Adlai Stevenson I. He lived along Franklin Park in Bloomington.