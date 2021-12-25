Flick Fact: Whose birthday is also today?

Question: Something quite large in McLean County — the largest in all of Illinois, in fact — is today celebrating its birthday. Do you know what it is?

Answer: Blow out 191 candles for McLean County itself, founded Dec. 25, 1830, by the state Legislature, back when Christmas wasn’t as big of a deal and not a holiday from work. McLean County, if you didn’t already know, is Illinois’ largest county geographically, covering 1,186 square miles. And how landlocked? Of those 1,186 square miles, only 2.9 of those square miles are water.