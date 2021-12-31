Flick Fact: Who was the last person from Bloomington-Normal to serve in Congress?

Question: Although Bloomington-Normal has always been one of the largest communities in this area’s congressional district, can you name the last Twin City resident to actually serve in the U.S. Congress?

Answer: Amazingly, you have to go back nearly 90 years — to 1932 — to find a Twin Citian who served in Congress. That would have been Frank Gillespie, a Bloomington Democrat, elected to Congress in 1932 but losing two years later to Ford County Republican Les Arends of Melvin. B-N native Adam Kinzinger is in Congress today but does not represent this district.