Flick Fact: Who was the last person from Bloomington-Normal to serve in Congress?

Question: Although Bloomington-Normal has always been one of the largest communities in this area’s congressional district, can you name the last Twin City resident to actually serve in the U.S. Congress?
Answer: Amazingly, you have to go back nearly 90 years — to 1932 — to find a Twin Citian who served in Congress. That would have been Frank Gillespie, a Bloomington Democrat, elected to Congress in 1932 but losing two years later to Ford County Republican Les Arends of Melvin. B-N native Adam Kinzinger is in Congress today but does not represent this district.
Collection: Pantagraph photos of the year 2021
Weather to the extreme
Reaction to insurrection
Pandemics survivor
Capitol security
Leadership
From the ashes
A little closer to Thee
Plan of attack
In the fight
A night for the history books
Structural questions after fire
So close
The 100-year flood
Eyes on the Olympics
Lone voice in a wilderness
They'll take every blessing
Someone is listening
Rivian is for real
March for justice
A mother's love, sailor's pride
The struggle
A fiery call for peace and understanding