Flick Fact: Who’s that familiar guy at tonight’s college football title game?

Question: If TCU (Texas Christian) wins tonight against Georgia in the national football championship game and TCU’s president appears on the trophy stand afterward, why might he look familiar?

Answer: The TCU president is Vic Boschini, who went there in 2003 after leaving the presidency at Illinois State University. Boschini still has many Twin City friends and regularly returns, as he sits on a board at State Farm.

