Flick Fact: Who pays more property tax downstate than Bloomington-Normal?

Question: Residents of Bloomington-Normal love to gripe about high property taxes. But just how does B-N actually compare to other non-Chicago and/or suburban cities, primarily Rockford, Peoria, Decatur, Springfield and Champaign-Urbana?

Answer: According to smartasset.com, the owner of a $225,000 home in Rockford pays the most real-estate taxes among that city grouping at $6,728 a year. Peoria is next ($5,220), then B-N ($5,153), Decatur ($4,995), Champaign-Urbana ($4,973) and Springfield ($4,545).

