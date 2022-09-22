Flick Fact: Who makes more — a B-N worker in a year or Tom Brady with just one pass?

Question: Who makes more — the average Twin City worker in an entire year or legendary Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady per pass? Answer: The average salary of a Twin City worker is up to a reported $62,782, according to ziprecruiter.com. But even then, Brady — he averages 630 passes per season with an $83.9 million a year salary — makes about $133,174 per pass.
Pantagraph Readers’ Choice 2022: See dining, eats & treats winners
Best Vegetarian Food - Favorite
Best Vegetarian Food - Favorite
Best Vegetarian Food - Winner
Best Overall Restaurant - Favorite
Best Overall Restaurant - Favorite
Best Overall Restaurant - Winner
Best Outdoor Dining - Favorite
Best Outdoor Dining - Favorite
Best Outdoor Dining - Winner
Best Mexican Food - Favorite
Best Mexican Food - Favorite
Best Mexican Food - Winner
Best Italian Food - Favorite
Best Italian Food - Favorite
Best Italian Food - Winner
Best Indian Food - Favorite
Best Indian Food - Favorite
Best Indian Food - Winner
Best Ice Cream or Frozen Yogurt Shop - Favorite
Best Ice Cream or Frozen Yogurt Shop - Favorite
Best Ice Cream or Frozen Yogurt Shop - Winner
Best Food Truck - Favorite
Best Food Truck - Favorite
Best Fine Dining - Favorite
Best Fine Dining - Favorite
Best Fine Dining - Winner
Best Fast Food - Favorite
Best Fast Food - Favorite
Best Chinese Food - Favorite
Best Chinese Food - Favorite
Best Chinese Food - Winner
Best CandyNut ShopPopcorn Shop - Favorite
Best CandyNut ShopPopcorn Shop - Favorite
Best CandyNut ShopPopcorn Shop - Winner
Best ButcherMeat Shop - Favorite
Best ButcherMeat Shop - Favorite
Best ButcherMeat Shop - Winner
Best Breakfast - Favorite
Best Breakfast - Favorite
Best Asian Food - Favorite
Best Asian Food - Favorite
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!