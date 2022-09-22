 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: Who makes more — a B-N worker in a year or Tom Brady with just one pass?

  • 0

Question: Who makes more — the average Twin City worker in an entire year or legendary Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady per pass? 

Answer: The average salary of a Twin City worker is up to a reported $62,782, according to ziprecruiter.com. But even then, Brady — he averages 630 passes per season with an $83.9 million a year salary — makes about $133,174 per pass.  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News