Flick Fact: Who is the 'Barnes' in 'Towanda-Barnes Road'?

Question: Members of a rural Bloomington farm family were entrepreneurs in the late 1800s. They patented horse buggies and road carts and were so successful at it — they also farmed more than 1,200 acres — they even named a town and a road after themselves. Do you know who they were?

Answer: It’s Calvin Barnes and his sons, Alden and Monroe, namesakes to this day of the highly traveled Towanda-Barnes Road and the town that once sat at the corner of today's GE and Towanda-Barnes roads in far-east Bloomington. The Barnes elevator still stands on the corner.

 

